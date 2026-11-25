Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak No. 5 has landed on Bring a Trailer before ever making a pass down the drag strip. The Ohio dealership that received the car new says it has never raced. Dodge plans to build just 50 examples for the 2026 model year, all specifically for drag racing. The original build sheet for this Charger shows a price of $241,685, compared with a starting price of $234,995 for the model.

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Rare 2026 Dodge Charger Drag Pak heads to auction with zero races

The winning bidder will receive the build documentation and bill of sale. Since Dodge sells the Charger exclusively as a competition car, it comes without a conventional VIN, road title or registration. Bring a Trailer plans to close the auction on December 1, 2026, unless bidding triggers an extension.

Dodge turned to Riley Technologies in Mooresville, North Carolina, to build the first Drag Pak based on the Charger. The new car takes over from the Challenger in the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown program while shedding roughly 100 pounds compared with its predecessor. Dodge says the latest Drag Pak can cover the quarter-mile in under eight seconds.

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Power comes from a 5.8-liter HEMI V8 fitted with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and forged internal components. A three-speed Coan Racing automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels through a Mark Williams rear axle. On the auction car, narrow 17-inch front wheels contrast with 15-inch rear wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson tires. Beadlock rings help keep the rear tires firmly mounted to the wheels under hard launches.

An exposed carbon-fiber hood stands out against the White Knuckle body and Direct Connection graphics. Dodge also uses carbon fiber for the front fascia, doors and liftgate, while polycarbonate windows help reduce weight further.

At the rear, wheelie bars help control front-end lift under acceleration, while a Simpson parachute helps slow the car after it crosses the finish line. Inside, a full roll cage surrounds two seats with Sabelt harnesses, along with a quick-release steering wheel and dedicated racing instrumentation.