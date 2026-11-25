Following Ram’s decidedly unorthodox return to the NASCAR Truck Series, Stellantis is doubling down on chaos as Dodge prepares for its long-awaited 2027 NASCAR Cup Series comeback. When Stellantis American Brands boss Tim Kuniskis officially announced Dodge’s return on November 2, there was just one minor detail missing: an actual race car.

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Without a vehicle ready to show off, Dodge couldn’t even participate in Goodyear’s tire and wheel-force transducer tests. Flagship partner Kaulig Racing, which ran five Ram trucks in 2026, gamely revealed at Homestead that AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will pilot its two full-time Dodge entries in 2027, essentially signing up to drive an invisible car.

The plot thickens under the hood. Neither Stellantis nor Dodge has confirmed an engine program yet, and industry chatter suggests rival manufacturers have graciously agreed to let Dodge run a Chevrolet engine during its rookie campaign while engineers finish developing its own powerplant.

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Rather than staging a traditional corporate reveal, Dodge will debut its Charger Super Bee Launch Edition at the 59th annual Snowball Derby Super Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, a grassroots venue whose only connection to NASCAR’s top three national series is a handful of crossover drivers. Clearly, Stellantis is hunting for eyeballs outside the traditional Cup Series bubble.

Case in point is the December 4 Dodge Sno-Brawl, airing on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel. Instead of stock car regulars, the Late Model grid reads like a fever-dream celebrity roast, featuring fitness influencer Demi Bagby, drift racers Matt Coffman and Hert (Hertrech Eugene Jr.), automotive creator Collete Davis, YouTube restorer Robby Layton, X Games legend Brian Deegan, NHRA star Leah Pruett, former UFC champion Rampage Jackson, and NFL veterans Jay Cutler and Delanie Walker.

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Three-time Cup champion and Dodge NHRA team owner Tony Stewart will coach the chaos, while the winner pockets a $50,000 charity check. The racers will battle in Dodge Charger Late Models sporting Direct Connection front ends inspired by the SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack.

After a 14-year Cup Series absence, this influencer-fueled, Chevy-assisted strategy is undeniably bizarre, though for anyone nostalgic for the glory days of the Charger and Daytona, seeing Dodge back on track makes the madness worth it.