2014 Dodge Viper GTS Anodized Carbon Edition could sell below its original sticker

When this Dodge Viper GTS arrived at a dealership in Tomball, Texas, its original sales paperwork listed a price of $142,380. Today, car number 09 from the limited Anodized Carbon Edition is up for auction on Bring a Trailer through a California dealer. The 2014 coupe has covered roughly 26,000 miles, and bidding is scheduled to close on November 17.

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Rare 2014 Dodge Viper GTS Anodized Carbon Edition heads to auction

A plaque in front of the passenger identifies the car as number 09 of just 50 built, sitting near the carbon-fiber trim across the dashboard. Orange stitching contrasts with the black Nappa leather and suede-like material covering the Sabelt bucket seats, while the same color appears on the brake calipers and continues across the center console and door panels. This Viper also came with the optional 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, including four subwoofers, while an 8.4-inch Uconnect screen handles infotainment and navigation.

Under the long carbon-fiber hood sits the GTS’s hand-assembled 8.4-liter naturally aspirated V10. Dodge rated it at 640 hp and about 600 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. Adjustable Bilstein dampers handle suspension duties, while ventilated and slotted brake rotors sit at all four corners.

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SRT unveiled the Anodized Carbon Edition at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show, using the Viper to introduce a matte metallic paint finish that marked a first for Chrysler Group. Production of the 50-car run began in January 2014 at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit. The package added more than $13,000 to the price of a standard GTS and included brake-cooling ducts along with a carbon-fiber rear applique.

Orange Brembo calipers stand out behind Rattler wheels measuring 18 inches at the front and 19 inches at the rear, with Viper lettering adding another visual detail. Together with the matte finish and carbon-fiber elements, those touches helped distinguish the Anodized Carbon Edition from the regular GTS.

As of November 14, the highest bid shown on Bring a Trailer stood at $121,000. The auction is scheduled to close on November 17 at 3:45 p.m. ET, with the platform extending bidding if someone places an offer during the final two minutes. Photos in the listing document several cosmetic flaws, while the included Carfax report shows no reported accidents.

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The sale also includes the owner’s manual, a car cover, removed original components and the original paperwork showing the car’s factory configuration and price.