2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK gets employee pricing and bigger November discounts

In the United States, Dodge is opening its employee pricing program to the public on 2026 Charger SIXPACK models. The November offer adds a $1,000 discount on R/T and R/T Plus versions and $2,000 on Scat Pack and Scat Pack Plus models. A second $1,000 incentive applies to certain vehicles already in dealer inventory and can bring total bonuses on eligible Scat Packs to $3,000, on top of the savings built into employee pricing.

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Dodge boosts Charger SIXPACK savings with employee pricing and up to $3,000 in incentives

The most interesting comparison involves the two-door R/T Plus and Scat Pack, which carry list prices of $54,990 and $54,995, respectively. For just $5 more, buyers move from the 420-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six to the 550-hp version. The R/T Plus includes features such as a 16-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. The Scat Pack, meanwhile, adds 130 hp and qualifies for a November incentive that is $1,000 higher.

The two-door R/T remains the least expensive gasoline-powered model in the lineup, with a starting price of $49,995. At the other end, the Scat Pack Plus starts at $59,990 and keeps the same 550-hp output as the Scat Pack while adding more standard equipment. Four-door versions cost $2,000 more than their two-door counterparts. Buyers must also add a $1,995 destination charge, plus applicable taxes and fees.

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Employee pricing varies depending on vehicle configuration and includes a $200 administrative fee. The additional Red Bow bonus applies to the oldest 20% of eligible vehicles in inventory as of November 3, identified by code 49V. Whether buyers can combine it with other incentives therefore depends on the individual Charger and the terms offered by the participating dealer.

Customers must take delivery by November 30, 2026, through a participating dealer to qualify for the offers. The program applies to retail purchases, with eligibility also tied to the buyer’s place of residence. Dodge offers separate $500 programs for eligible military personnel and first responders, subject to their respective stacking rules.

The promotion follows a quarter in which Stellantis sold 3,446 gasoline-powered Chargers in the United States, compared with 238 during the same period in 2025, while the electric Daytona continues to struggle. From January through September, sales rose from 1,868 to 8,029 units. The comparison starts from a quarter that came before the new SIXPACK reached dealerships. Stellantis groups all gasoline-powered Chargers under a single sales entry, so the total includes multiple model years and trim levels.