Instant torque won’t save you: Dodge Challenger Redeye humiliates Ford’s EV

The videographer behind the renowned YouTube channel Wheels has spent plenty of time hopping across drag strips from Bradenton Motorsports Park to The Strip, but the latest viral showdown unfolded back home at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a classic battle of corporate rivalries, Mopar squared off against the Blue Oval in an improbably mismatched quarter-mile showdown that perfectly captures the current crossroad of American automotive culture.

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Representing Dearborn in the left lane was the now-defunct Ford F-150 Lightning. No, we aren’t talking about the legendary SVT supercharged icon of the nineties. This was the full-size battery-electric pickup introduced in 2021 as part of the 14th-generation F-Series.

Despite initial hype, the all-electric truck turned out to be a commercial flop, prompting Ford to slash production in 2024 before pulling the plug entirely in 2025 in favor of an extended-range EREV successor.

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Facing down this silent giant in the right lane was a deep blue Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye widebody. This supercharged Mopar legend represents the pinnacle of third-generation muscle dominance, even though Dodge also retired the platform in 2023 to usher in the STLA Large Charger line.

On paper, the silver electric truck vs. widebody V8 coupe pairing is a fascinating study in modern physics. Thanks to instant electric torque and all-wheel-drive traction, the heavy Lightning launched off the line like a silent brick out of a cannon, staying surprisingly neck-and-neck with the roaring Dodge through the initial tree launch.

However, instant torque can only hide massive curb weight for so long. Once the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 fully hooked up, the Challenger’s relentless top-end horsepower took over. The noisy Mopar slowly, steadily, and inevitably pulled away mid-race, turning what started as a tight drag race into an absolute walkover.

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The final timer sealed the fate of Ford’s defunct EV experiment: the Hellcat Redeye crossed the line with a blistering 10.75-second run at 126 mph, leaving the F-150 Lightning trailing far behind at 12.67 seconds and 105 mph.