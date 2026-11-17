Shoving a 500-horsepower Viper engine into a regular-cab pickup truck sounds like the kind of idea after too many drinks. When Dodge built the 2004 Ram SRT-10, dropping an 8.3-liter V10 producing 525 lb-ft of torque between the front fenders was the easy part. Keeping the rear axle from violently detaching itself from reality while ensuring the front tires still answered to the steering wheel required serious engineering wizardry.

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Getting that massive V10 to coexist with a truck chassis meant fabricating a bespoke oil pan, custom engine mounts, and unique exhaust manifolds, all while wedging a Ram Heavy Duty radiator behind the grille baffles.

Behind the engine sat a modified Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter, sending power through a thick 4.5-inch aluminum driveshaft to a rear axle boasting aggressive 4.11:1 gearing. Because a clumsy left foot could easily twist the rear axle against the leaf springs, causing violent wheel hop instead of forward motion, Dodge revised the springs, added snubbers, and bolted an extra Bilstein shock absorber solely to stop the axle from shaking itself silly under hard acceleration.

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To keep this rear-wheel-drive missile from handling like a runaway refrigerator, Dodge dropped the suspension one inch up front and 2.5 inches out back using stiffer springs, Bilstein monotube dampers, and a rear anti-roll bar. Engineers also reworked the rack-and-pinion steering and front knuckles to wrangle massive 305/40R22 Pirelli tires. The result was surprisingly light, accurate steering, even if the stiff suspension happily transmitted every pebble on the road directly into your spine.

Of course, accelerating a heavy brick to triple-digit speeds creates a terrifying amount of kinetic energy, which turns into blinding heat the moment you touch the pedal. Dodge countered this with massive 15-inch front and 14-inch rear brake rotors fed by functional cooling ducts in the front fascia, backed by four-wheel ABS.

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Engineers even threw the truck into a wind tunnel to sculpt the front bumper and a bed-mounted rear wing. Sure, a spoiler on a full-size cargo bed looks faintly ridiculous, yet every piece of hardware proved the Ram SRT-10 wasn’t just a cheap marketing stunt.