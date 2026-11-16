A 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster with fewer than 5,600 miles is for sale in Farmingdale, New York. Motorcar Classics is asking $124,900 for the two-seater, which combines Snakeskin Green Pearlcoat with white stripes and a black soft top. The car comes from the first model year of the fourth-generation Viper, when Dodge enlarged the naturally aspirated V10 to 8.4 liters and paired it with a new manual transmission.

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This 600-hp Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster has fewer than 5,600 miles

The listing shows 5,548 miles, or about 8,929 km, on the odometer. The dealer describes the car as a single-owner example and cites a Carfax report with no reported accidents. According to the listing, it comes from a private collection and carries VIN 1B3JZ65Z28V200432. The $124,900 figure represents the dealer’s asking price, although Motorcar Classics also accepts offers through its website.

For 2008, Dodge gave the Viper an additional 90 hp compared with the previous version. The updated aluminum 8.4-liter V10 produced 600 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. Chrysler engineers worked with McLaren Performance Technologies and Ricardo on the engine, which also gained variable exhaust valve timing. A six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual transmission sent power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.

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When Car and Driver tested a Roadster of the same generation, it reached 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at roughly 126 mph. Those figures came from a separate example of the same model rather than the car currently for sale. Dodge also redesigned the hood for 2008, adding larger vents to help remove heat from the V10, another detail visible on this particular Roadster.

The manually operated soft top leaves a glass rear window in place when closed. Inside, this Viper features a predominantly black leather cabin and traditional physical controls, along with power-adjustable pedals that help drivers fine-tune their seating position. Dodge offered the fourth-generation Viper as both a Roadster and a Coupe, while the 2008 model year also brought a broader factory color palette. Snakeskin Green was one of the new finishes introduced alongside the upgraded V10 that defines this version of the Viper.