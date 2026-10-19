Spied with zero camouflage, the budget Fiat Grizzly SUV shows off its base specs

Forget the high-gloss showstoppers polished to perfection under Paris Motor Show lights. Real life happens on public roads, and Fiat’s upcoming family hauler just got a massive dose of reality. The upcoming Fiat Grizzly was recently spotted running around entirely unmasked, captured in candid detail by Walter Vayr’s Gabetz Spy Unit team.

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Dressed in plain white and proudly wearing an entry-level outfit, this particular prototype proves that when you strip away the auto show glitz, you get a wonderfully honest, workhorse SUV, badge and all.

At the rear, a prominent “Hybrid” emblem spills the beans on what’s under the hood, but the real story is in the charmingly austere trim. Shiny chrome and color-matched flourishes look evicted in favor of rugged black door handles, unpainted black side mirrors, and generous slab portions of dark plastic cladding along the bumpers, wheel arches, and sides. The roof stays plain white, while the dark wheels feature geometric light accents on a black background.

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Despite the utilitarian trim, the Grizzly’s boxy silhouette, flat roofline, and sculpted door panels remain intact, drawing clear stylistic lineage from the new Grande Panda design language. There is even a tiny emblem on the C-pillar featuring a stylized bear and the “Grizzly” nameplate.

Around back, a black tailgate bar links the horizontal segment taillights, framing the FIAT logo, while dual vertical red reflectors guard the bumper corners.

Measuring 4.39 meters in length with a massive 545-liter trunk, compared to the sleeker 4.49-meter Fastback sibling and its 608-liter cargo hold, the Grizzly seems built for serious utility. Under the hood, the lineup offers something for every budget: a base 100 HP gas engine paired with a six-speed manual, a punchy 145 hp hybrid tied to a six-speed automatic, and a fully electric variant sporting a 54 kWh battery capable of up to 400 km (248 miles) of WLTP range.

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Starting around an attractive €20,000 for the entry gas model (though this spied hybrid variant will cost a few euros more), the Grizzly makes a strong case for sensible spending. European order books officially open on January 5, 2027, with the entire powertrain family ready at launch.