Fiat’s Multiplay concept transformed: is this the radical future of the Strada?

If you thought minivans, SUVs, and work trucks could never be squashed into a single Frankenstein vehicle, digital wizard Kleber Silva, better known as KDesign, is here to prove you completely wrong. Fresh off the Paris debut of the Fiat Multiplay concept, the independent designer has unleashed a wild new batch of renderings imagining what the next-generation Fiat Strada pickup could look like if it raided the Multiplay’s futuristic wardrobe.

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Dressed in an eye-searing shade of green, this conceptual workhorse immediately separates itself from the current Strada with a radical front fascia. A sleek black panel proudly sports the Fiat lettering, flanked by a constellation of trendy pixelated lighting elements. Down below, wraparound headlamps, an aggressive air intake, and a rugged silver skid plate remind everyone that this machine isn’t just for looking pretty outside a trendy espresso bar.

In profile, the truck keeps its rugged, boxy aesthetic intact. It rocks four doors, heavily armored wheel arches with dark cladding, and chunky, geometric two-tone wheels. A contrasting black roof visually stretches the cabin, while clever silver accents behind the rear doors create a seamless bridge to the open bed. Move around to the back, and those pixel motifs return in brilliant red, spanning a dark tailgate strip that matches the protective bumper armor up front.

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Inside, Silva swaps mundane work-truck plastic for dark upholstery spiced up with vibrant red stitching and trim inserts. A crisp digital instrument cluster and a horizontally oriented central touchscreen handle the tech, thankfully leaving physical climate controls right where humans can actually find them beneath the air vents.

The Strada has quite a pedigree, originating in Brazil back in 1998 before evolving through extended cabs, double cabs, a quirky third door in 2013, and a massive 2020 leap to a four-door, five-seat layout, eventually gaining a CVT automatic and a turbo engine.

Now, Fiat has global ambitions to drag its beloved pickup formula out of South America and straight into Europe. While factory bigwigs haven’t confirmed official names for the Strada successor, concepts like the Multiplay prove Fiat is ready to blur the lines between MPVs, SUVs, and bedded haulers.