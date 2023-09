Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti del 1971 all’asta a St. Moritz

Although long underappreciated by Ferrari enthusiasts, the Dino 246 GT might be an exception. This 1971 example sports a spritely 2.4L V6 and Scaglietti-built coachwork, making for stunning looks and driving fun.⁣ Bids open Sept 15., St. Mortiz. https://t.co/J0g32qpjPc pic.twitter.com/Y3ZxyDGkLm