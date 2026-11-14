New Lancia Delta may have been canceled over fears of weak sales

The new Lancia Delta was supposed to arrive in 2028 and complete the brand’s relaunch after the Ypsilon and Gamma. According to L’Argus, however, Lancia has stopped development. CEO Arnaud Belloni reportedly believes the compact model would appeal to too narrow an audience to justify making it an industrial priority. Another factor may also have played a role: bringing back one of Lancia’s most important names on a car that enthusiasts might have struggled to recognize as a true Delta.

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Lancia Delta comeback may be off the table as brand shifts priorities

At the Paris Motor Show, Belloni himself had outlined two possible directions for Lancia. One involved a small model inspired by the A112 and Y10, while the other focused on limited-production special cars aimed at enthusiasts. He also mentioned the Delta Integrale among the historic Lancias that this audience would like to see return. A low-volume Delta could therefore have replaced the mainstream compact originally planned for 2028, but after the reported development halt, that possibility now also appears more distant, at least for the time being.

A successful Delta could have brought back customers who have spent years buying cars from other brands. Belloni himself noted that many Lancia enthusiasts now drive BMWs or Mercedes-Benz models. Between the possibility of a major success and the risk of a failure, the latter appears to have carried more weight. To justify the investment, Lancia would have needed a car capable of attracting buyers who choose a compact model for price, interior space or everyday practicality, not just heritage. Weak sales would have made it difficult to recover development and production costs, while a car that enthusiasts considered unfaithful to the original could have dealt the brand another serious blow.

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When it debuted in 1979, Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Delta was a practical five-door compact designed for everyday use. Lancia later developed the all-wheel-drive versions that won six consecutive World Rally Championship manufacturers’ titles from 1987 through 1992. For the new generation, Lancia had already announced an HF Integrale version, following the approach used with its other models. The most convincing route would arguably have been to revive the same basic formula: a recognizable, practical Delta for daily use, paired with an HF version capable of living up to the name through the way it drove.

The Renault 5 E-Tech shows one way to revive a historic model while updating the original idea. Renault retained the small-car proportions and vertical taillights, while transforming the old hood intake into a battery-charge indicator. According to the automaker, it became Europe’s best-selling B-segment electric car during the first half of 2026. Belloni was Renault’s head of marketing when the model launched.

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Today, Belloni considers the Gamma sufficient to cover the C segment and is evaluating a smaller Lancia inspired by the A112 and Y10. In the interview, he suggested that if such a city car proved successful, the revenue could help finance limited-production special models aimed specifically at enthusiasts of historic Lancias. The chances of seeing a Delta return to the lineup may therefore also depend on how well the Ypsilon and Gamma perform over the next few years.