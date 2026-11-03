This Dodge Ram Runner V10 is one of the rarest Rams you can buy

A 1996 Dodge Ram with an 8.0-liter V10, regular cab and short bed is up for auction in Los Angeles, bringing attention back to a little-known chapter in the history of American performance pickups. The Ram Runner reached the Mexican market several years before the arrival of the Ram SRT-10, and this example is now available through Cars & Bids with around 14,500 kilometers, or roughly 9,000 miles, indicated.

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Rare V10-powered Dodge Ram Runner heads to auction with just 9,000 miles

The truck has carried California registration since 1997 and received several modifications over the years. According to the seller, the Dandelion Yellow exterior has undergone a repaint and features black graphics and Ram Runner lettering. The suspension now sits lower, while 20-inch wheels have replaced the original rims.

A structure rises above the bed behind the cab, where the owner also added a spare-wheel mount. Other modifications include a sunroof, exhaust work and an upgraded audio system. The listing also notes wear on the upholstery and traces of paint on the radiator.

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The Magnum engine comes from the same family used in heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks, rather than the Viper-derived engine that would later power the SRT-10. In U.S.-spec 1996 form, the V10 produced 300 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. No specific output measurement is available for this modified Ram Runner, while a four-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

Inside, the black and beige cabin features a 40/20/40 split bench seat, along with air conditioning, power windows and a sliding rear window. The owner also installed a Pioneer head unit and additional audio components, as well as a rearview camera and a battery disconnect switch.

Available records show tire replacement in March 2024, followed by work on the front brakes, bearings and right-front steering knuckle. The truck also received exhaust work in April 2026. The current seller purchased it in 2024 and offers it with a Carfax report showing no reported accidents or damage.

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The Runner belongs to the second-generation Ram family and sources often describe it as a series of around 100 examples, although that figure remains an estimate because no documented official production total has emerged. The Cars & Bids auction ends on Friday, November 6, 2026, offering a chance to acquire this unusual Mexican-market V10 pickup with rear-wheel drive.