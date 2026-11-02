Silent Cyberbeast vs. screaming V8: a Dodge Challenger’s ego gets completely crushed

Watching a giant, angular stainless-steel slab challenge a classic American muscle car on a quarter-mile drag strip feels like a glitch in the matrix. Yet, that exact surreal spectacle unfolded at Mission Raceway Park when a military green wrapped Tesla Cybertruck lined up against a bright orange Dodge Challenger SRT, captured by YouTube channel “Wheels”.

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On paper, the lowered Challenger looked every bit the drag strip predator, equipped with front Hoosier skinny tires and massive rear drag radials explicitly engineered to bite into the sticky asphalt. On the other side stood Tesla’s controversial, polarizing wedge.

Underneath the Cybertruck’s futuristic skin, particularly in its range-topping Cyberbeast trim, lies a tri-motor setup pumping out roughly 845 HP. That mechanical monstrosity launches from zero to 60 mph in a brain-melting 2.6 seconds, obliterating the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds with exit speeds pushing 118 mph.

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When the Christmas tree lights dropped at Mission Raceway Park, the Dodge driver reacted first, digging into the track with tailored sticky rubber. The Cybertruck hesitated slightly off the line, looking like a confused refrigerator for a split second. But then instant electric torque kicked in like a sledgehammer. By mid-track, the heavy electric pickup effortlessly reeled in the roaring V8, surging past to leave the Challenger staring at its flat stainless-steel tailgate.

The clocks told the brutal story: the Cybertruck clocked a blistering 10.89 seconds, while the SRT stumbled across the line at 12.7 seconds at 109 mph.

This beatdown wasn’t an isolated incident either. At Las Vegas, a Cyberbeast posted a 10.90-second run, completely shaming an orange Challenger SRT8 that logged a sluggish 14.09 seconds at 100.3 mph. Even a Dodge Durango Hellcat has been caught sleeping at the tree by Elon’s quiet giant.

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Unless a gas-powered Dodge pulls off a flawless launch, line up against this electric doorstop at your own peril, or prepare to leave your muscle-car ego in the staging lanes.