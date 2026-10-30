Renting the electric Dodge Charger Daytona costs double the gas model

When was the last time you saw a new Dodge Charger Daytona silently zooming down the highway, supposed to usher in a bright electric future? Despite Stellantis keeping the production lines moving, the group seems to have precisely zero interest in actually placing key fobs into customer hands. Sales numbers paint a tragic picture: Dodge managed to move a measly 767 electric Chargers so far this year, marking an 89% crash compared to the previous year.

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According to market data from CarsDirect, leasing an electric Charger Daytona effectively costs more than double what you’d pay for a gas-powered Charger Sixpack driven by the inline-six Hurricane engine.

Take the 2026 Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door, carrying a base MSRP of $60,690. Dodge offers it at $1,312 per month over 36 months with $6,269 due at signing. Factor in taxes and hidden fees, and you’re staring down an effective monthly hit of $1,486 for the privilege of driving 10,000 miles a year. Meanwhile, its gas sibling, the 2026 Charger Scat Pack two-door with a $55,690 MSRP, can be leased for $573 a month with $5,769 down, yielding an effective monthly cost of just $733.

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While the Daytona’s sticker price is merely 9% higher than the gas model, its lease payment shoots up by a staggering 103%. So why is Mopar’s electric flagship getting financial punishment? It all boils down to residual values. Dodge forecasts that after three years, the Daytona EV will retain a depressing 40% of its original value, whereas the gas-burning Sixpack holds onto a healthy 67%.

In truth, Dodge dealerships simply don’t want to wait stuck with three-year-old battery tech that nobody asked for, especially when lightly used 2025 Daytona R/T models seem already floating around used car lots for under $35,000. Frankly, even that 40% residual estimate feels wildly optimistic.

The electric Charger Daytona had the potential to be a groundbreaking machine, but in a world full of better, cheaper alternatives, Stellantis seems intent on pricing its own electric revolution out of existence.