Skip to content
Menu

Renting the electric Dodge Charger Daytona costs double the gas model

Electric Dodge Charger Daytona lease deals are astronomically expensive compared to the gas Sixpack. Here is why Stellantis math makes no sense.
Ippolito Viscontiby
Published
electric Dodge Charger Daytona

When was the last time you saw a new Dodge Charger Daytona silently zooming down the highway, supposed to usher in a bright electric future? Despite Stellantis keeping the production lines moving, the group seems to have precisely zero interest in actually placing key fobs into customer hands. Sales numbers paint a tragic picture: Dodge managed to move a measly 767 electric Chargers so far this year, marking an 89% crash compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

According to market data from CarsDirect, leasing an electric Charger Daytona effectively costs more than double what you’d pay for a gas-powered Charger Sixpack driven by the inline-six Hurricane engine.

Take the 2026 Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door, carrying a base MSRP of $60,690. Dodge offers it at $1,312 per month over 36 months with $6,269 due at signing. Factor in taxes and hidden fees, and you’re staring down an effective monthly hit of $1,486 for the privilege of driving 10,000 miles a year. Meanwhile, its gas sibling, the 2026 Charger Scat Pack two-door with a $55,690 MSRP, can be leased for $573 a month with $5,769 down, yielding an effective monthly cost of just $733.

Advertisement
electric Dodge Charger Daytona

While the Daytona’s sticker price is merely 9% higher than the gas model, its lease payment shoots up by a staggering 103%. So why is Mopar’s electric flagship getting financial punishment? It all boils down to residual values. Dodge forecasts that after three years, the Daytona EV will retain a depressing 40% of its original value, whereas the gas-burning Sixpack holds onto a healthy 67%.

In truth, Dodge dealerships simply don’t want to wait stuck with three-year-old battery tech that nobody asked for, especially when lightly used 2025 Daytona R/T models seem already floating around used car lots for under $35,000. Frankly, even that 40% residual estimate feels wildly optimistic.

The electric Charger Daytona had the potential to be a groundbreaking machine, but in a world full of better, cheaper alternatives, Stellantis seems intent on pricing its own electric revolution out of existence.

Advertisement