Dodge SRT GTX render revives the 1971 Plymouth with a HEMI V8 and long-tail design

The 1971 Plymouth GTX returns in a digital project that imagines its evolution under the Dodge brand, retaining HEMI V8 power while gaining a wider body and an extended rear section. The SRT GTX comes from independent designer Timothy Adry Emmanuel, known on social media as adry53customs, who revisits the long-tail muscle car theme.

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Dodge SRT GTX render revives the 1971 Plymouth with HEMI V8 power and a long tail

Emmanuel had already explored the same idea with a Challenger in his Copperhead Concept before looking for another 1970s model to develop further. The 1971 and 1972 Plymouth GTX, Satellite and Road Runner provided the inspiration for this second interpretation, which draws heavily from the B-body family.

At the rear, the designer extends and reshapes the body around rectangular taillights with modern LED graphics while maintaining a clear separation between the roof and the long tail. Wider wheel arches accompany the transformation without hiding the car’s original proportions.

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At the front, four round headlights receive a modern treatment and flank a pointed nose. A prominent hood scoop and black inserts contrast with the Plum Crazy purple paint, a color that connects the render with Mopar tradition.

The SRT GTX name and HEMI engine form part of the artist’s vision. Emmanuel says he would prefer this formula to another six-cylinder Super Bee, while the SRT badge emphasizes the high-performance character of his interpretation.

For official custom projects, attention now turns to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 3 to 6. Mopar will showcase the Charger Mopar ’27, created to celebrate the parts and accessories brand’s 90th anniversary in 2027.

Mopar will offer the package on two-door Charger R/T and Scat Pack Plus models and plans to build 270 examples. Dedicated trim details join several carbon-fiber components, while each of the three exterior colors will account for 90 cars. Buyers can choose Bludicrous, Diamond Black or White Knuckle.

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Orders will open in January 2027, with production due to begin in the spring. Mopar will allocate 243 cars to the United States and 27 to Canada, creating an official customization package for the production Charger that remains completely separate from the virtual SRT GTX project.