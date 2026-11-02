Michael Strahan’s 1,025-HP Demon 170 Jailbreak hits the auction block with 347 miles

If you enjoy tongue-twisters, try reading the window sticker of this 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Jailbreak Last Call. It specifically reads: “Built specially for Michael Strahan”. Ordered directly by the NFL Hall of Famer, this one-of-one muscle car represents the absolute high-water mark of Dodge’s HEMI era. Yet, three years after taking delivery, Strahan has logged a grand total of 347 miles on the odometer. Apparently, 1,025 HP is much easier to park than to drive.

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What sets this particular Demon apart is an absurd recipe of exclusivity. Strahan selected serial number #00092 to match his jersey number during his 15-year tenure with the New York Giants.

Offered exclusively by invitation to elite VIPs, the Jailbreak option added $29,995 to the bill while unlocking access to 40 custom paint choices. As a result, this is the single Demon 170 finished in dark green (paint code F8), complemented by satin black graphics across the hood, roof, and trunk lid, complete with an Air Grabber hood reading “Alcohol Injected”. It rolls on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear Lacks Enterprises carbon-fiber wheels wrapped in street-legal Mickey Thompson drag radials.

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Strahan originally shelled out $162,836, which included over $88,000 in factory extras. The interior features black Alcantara and Laguna leather heated and ventilated seats, Demonic Red seatbelts, a suede headliner, and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a trunk-mounted subwoofer. Naturally, it remains a pristine garage queen, still wearing its factory yellow front splitter guards and protective plastic film inside.

Under the hood lies a massive 6.2-liter HEMI V8 backed by a 3.0-liter supercharger with a 3.02-inch pulley and 105mm throttle body. Fueled by E85, it unleashes 1,025 HP and 945 lb-ft of torque, blasting from 0 to 60 mph in a brutal 1.66 seconds and hitting the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds. Channeling power through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic and stopped by four-piston Brembo brakes, it is the most powerful street car Dodge ever built.

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Now listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean Montana title, the car comes complete with its original presentation box, paint sample chips, and engraved Demon 170 glassware.