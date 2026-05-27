2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 still has two things the new Rumble Bees lack

The announcement of the new Ram Rumble Bee models with a 777-hp Hellcat engine has reignited interest in American performance pickups. However, the appearance of a 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 on Bring a Trailer, finished in Flame Red and showing just 3,000 miles, reminds enthusiasts that Mopar’s muscle-truck tradition runs much deeper.

Compared with the new Rumble Bee models, this example has two things the current trucks do not offer: a Viper-derived V10 instead of a V8 and a six-speed manual transmission instead of an automatic.

Dodge Ram SRT-10 reminds us what modern muscle trucks are missing

The 8.4-liter, 500-hp engine under the hood of the Ram SRT-10 came directly from the Dodge Viper. In 2004, that choice seemed almost irrational from an industrial point of view, but it turned a full-size pickup into a machine capable of reaching a top speed of 153 mph.

Dodge offered the model in two configurations during its three-year production run. First came the Regular Cab with the manual transmission, followed later by a Quad Cab paired with a four-speed automatic. The second version offered more practicality, but collectors tend to prefer it less.

The example listed on Bring a Trailer belongs to the first and most desirable version. It comes with documented history, excellent interior condition and mileage so low that it almost belongs in the category of vehicles that were barely used.

The Flame Red paint also recalls another Mopar legend, the 1978 Dodge Lil’ Red Express, a pickup that recorded one of the quickest 0-100 mph times among American vehicles tested by Car and Driver at the time.

With high-performance pickups returning through the Rumble Bee lineup, the Ram SRT-10 now carries even greater historical value as the origin point of a philosophy that Stellantis is reviving with different engines and higher power figures.

Still, it remains difficult to replicate the raw appeal of a project born from the decision to put a supercar engine into a work vehicle, pair it with a manual gearbox and wrap it in a single-cab body. The new muscle trucks do not offer that combination, and that makes examples like this increasingly desirable in the American collector market.