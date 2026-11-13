This 40,000-mile Giulia Quadrifoglio lost over $41,000: someone scored a bargain

Italian luxury sedans and steep depreciation go together, and a recent online auction just proved why second-hand sports car shopping is the ultimate thrill sport. A lucky bidder on Cars & Bids walked away with a 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio for just $38,750, essentially the price of a brand-new family commuter. Considering its preserved original window sticker boasted an MSRP of $80,340, this Italian thoroughbred shed a staggering $41,590, or roughly 52 percent of its value, in just six years.

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Showing approximately 40,000 miles on the odometer, this particular Giulia started life in Florida before relocating to Nebraska. The seller acquired the car in November 2024, adding roughly 10,000 miles to the clock without a single accident or odometer discrepancy on its clean history report.

Aside from expected daily-driver wear, including minor interior scuffs and a small ding on the front left door, the Giulia presented remarkably well. Finished in classic Rosso Alfa paint, it sports aftermarket bronze-painted 19-inch wheels, tinted windows, and a debadged trunk lid, alongside paint correction and protective film.

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Factory goodies include a carbon-fiber roof and rear diffuser, leather and Alcantara upholstery, heated front and rear seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Of course, nobody buys a Giulia Quadrifoglio solely for heated rear seats. The real star is the Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood. In U.S. spec, it sends 505 HP and 443 lb-ft of torque strictly to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That hardware catapults the sedan from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 3.8 seconds on its way to a 191-mph top speed.

Better yet, the new owner shouldn’t immediately suffer the stereotypical Italian maintenance headache, as service records show oil and filter changes in April 2025 and again a year later at around 37,500 miles. May 2025 also brought fresh front and rear brake pads, new brake fluid, and a four-wheel alignment, following earlier replacements of a taillight and sway bars.

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Comparable examples typically fetch between $42,000 and $45,000-plus on the American market, meaning this buyer scored a $3,250 discount off the low end. For perspective, a new 2027 Toyota Camry XSE starts at $36,100—just $2,650 less than this twin-turbo Italian rocket.