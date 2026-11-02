From Wrangler 392 to Wagoneer S: the most powerful factory Jeeps ever made

Jeep used to be simple: throw a noisy engine into a boxy frame, add four-wheel drive, and drive over whatever gets in the way. Today, electric powertrains have thoroughly reshuffled the deck, creating a lineup where silent kilowatts fight supercharged V8 muscle for supreme dominance.

Advertisement

Focusing strictly on factory-spec, street-legal production models while skipping concept cars and aftermarket madness, the hierarchy of horsepower reveals some hilarious paradoxes.

Kicking off the power party is the Wrangler Rubicon 392 (and its Willys twin), pushing a respectable 477 HP from a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8. It pairs solid axles and low-range transfer cases with enough grunt to make climbing boulders feel like driving over speed bumps, proof that Jeep will gladly shoehorn a massive V8 into a brick with wheels.

Advertisement

Climbing higher, the massive 2025 Grand Wagoneer and its long-wheelbase counterpart crank things up to 547 HP thanks to a 3.0-liter twin-turbo “Hurricane” High Output inline-six. It is the ultimate family hauler for anyone who feels taking kids to soccer practice requires supercar levels of muscle.

Then electric propulsion crashes the podium. The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition delivers a whopping 608 HP from its dual-motor setup, rocketing this silent giant from 0 to 60 mph in a neck-snapping 3.4 seconds.

But EV madness does not stop there: the upcoming electric Recon occupies second place on Jeep’s U.S. roster with a staggering 679 HP, combining trail-rated clearance and removable doors with enough instant torque to tear up the scenery without making a sound.

Yet, despite the battery-powered revolution, the throne remains occupied by an old-school dinosaur from the “Hellcat era”. Sitting comfortably at number one is the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, whose supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 pumps out an absurd 717 HP.

Advertisement

Introduced back in 2017, this heavy-duty SUV pairs its outrageous power with an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and massive Brembo brakes.

Honorable mention goes to the naturally aspirated Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which capped its run with 482 HP, but even that impressive figure looks modest next to the Trackhawk’s ultimate, gas-guzzling crown.