Stellantis and Dongfeng’s wedding: new passport for Peugeot and Jeep

It’s official, it’s signed. Stellantis and Dongfeng decided to breathe life back into a joint venture that, frankly, had been gathering more dust than profits lately. The DPCA (Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile) plant in Wuhan is officially being dragged back into the spotlight to serve as the launchpad for a new era of electrified global exports.

The strategy is as clear as a balance sheet. Starting in 2027, the assembly lines will churn out two new Peugeot models, inspired by the design language that turned heads at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, and two electrified Jeep off-roaders.

While the Made in China badge on a Jeep might cause “nationalist purists” to clutch their steering wheels in horror, it’s simply the cold, hard logic of the modern industry. China has the tech, the supply chains, and the scale for “intelligent” EVs. Dongfeng has the local expertise. To ignore that would be a romantic gesture Stellantis simply cannot afford right now.

Speaking of things they can’t afford, the financial breakdown of this 8 billion yuan (roughly one billion euro) deal is particularly telling. Stellantis is putting up a mere 130 million euros. In the world of global automotive mergers, that’s essentially the cost of a very fancy lunch and some high-end stationary. This “limited exposure” tells you everything you need to know about the group’s caution in a Chinese market that has been notoriously unkind to Western legacy brands over the last few years.

This 34-year marriage between Stellantis and Dongfeng is less of a fairy tale and more of a gritty survival drama based on mutual necessity. Antonio Filosa speaks of “cutting-edge technology” and “brands customers love,” while Qing Yang mentions “complementary synergies”.

Whether these electrified Jeeps and Peugeots actually have something meaningful to say to the global consumer remains to be seen. But for now, the machines are warming up, and by 2027, we’ll see if this “industrial rationale” actually translates into sales.