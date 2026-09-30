2026 Lancia Gamma debuts in Paris: three versions up to 375 HP, and zero gasoline guilt

For years, Lancia operated essentially as an Italian home-market hospice brand, kept alive entirely by a single aging supermini that somehow managed to outsell all of Alfa Romeo across Europe. But those dark, solitary days of the solitary Ypsilon are officially over. Lancia is finally marching back into the competitive C-segment with the international debut of the all-new Lancia Gamma at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

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Built at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, sharing factory floorspace with the DS N°8 and Jeep Compass, the Gamma adopts the automotive world’s current favorite identity crisis: the fastback crossover. It promises the jacked-up stance of an SUV paired with a sloped, pseudo-coupe roofline to ensure your groceries sit in style.

At Paris, Lancia is rolling out three distinct flavors to prove it means business. Budget-conscious commuters get the Gamma LX Hybrid packing a modest 145 HP, while eco-enthusiasts can opt for the sleek LX electric variant. But the main event for purists is the reborn HF Integrale. Pushing out 375 HP from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, this flag-bearer revives one of rally racing’s most revered badges. Naturally, instead of spitting flame and drinking high-octane gasoline like its dirt-spewing ancestor, this new HF Integrale silently sips electricity from a battery pack.

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To soften the blow for hardcore nostalgia addicts, Lancia’s Paris stand will also showcase serious motorsport hardware in the form of the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale, a machine that has already clutched the WRC2 Teams title, alongside the 280-hp Ypsilon HF EV.

Together, these hot hatches and the bigger Gamma fastback demonstrate Lancia’s two-pronged assault on the market: compact agility on one end, and C-segment ambitions on the other, both wrapped in electrified HF performance.

If you want to witness this Italian resurrection firsthand, Lancia’s official press briefing drops Monday, October 12, at 11:10 AM in Hall 4. Whether purists like the electric twist or not, Lancia is no longer a one-trick pony.