The $17,7 billion Prancing Horse: Ferrari is Italy’s most valuable brand

Maranello has built an empire on high revs and red paint, but according to Interbrand’s latest “Best Global Brands 2026” report, the iconic Prancing Horse is now sprinting straight into pure economic absurdity. Ferrari’s global brand value has surged past a eye-watering $17.7 billion, clocking a massive growth rate of over 14% year-over-year.

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That jaw-dropping figure officially crowns it as the most valuable Italian brand on the planet, securing its status among the elite “Top Risers”, the global corporate heavyweight division where growth moves at supercar speeds.

Scaling three spots to claim the 51st position overall in the world rankings, Maranello’s valuation strategy reads like a masterclass in brand magnetism. Interbrand highlights two telling metrics that explain why executives are currently uncorking the Prosecco: a brand strength score of 85 out of 100, and a purchase influence rating of 73%. Nearly three-quarters of the reason someone signs away a mortgage-sized check for a Ferrari has nothing to do with horsepower, lap times, or double-clutch gearboxes. It’s simply the irresistible urge to own the badge and the mythology behind it.

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The report attributes this financial juggernaut to Ferrari’s carefully cultivated “three souls” strategy, which seamlessly blends its legendary Racing pedigree with its jaw-dropping Sports Cars, all while aggressively expanding into high-end Lifestyle territories. The brand has expanded into haute couture, luxury hospitality, and even high-stakes competitive sailing regattas.

Remarkably, despite slapping the Prancing Horse onto everything short of luxury toaster ovens, Ferrari manages to retain absolute credibility and extreme desirability across every sector it touches.

As the world’s longest-running and most influential brand valuation study, Interbrand’s report confirms that Ferrari is a global license to print money disguised as a heritage luxury house. And as long as well-heeled enthusiasts remain eager to pay a premium for the sheer prestige of the badge, Maranello’s management team will keep smiling all the way to the bank.