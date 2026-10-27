Ferrari Daytona SP3: special example heads to auction in London

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 used for Top Gear features and several international media tests will go up for auction in London on October 31. RM Sotheby’s estimates the 2022 example at between €8.5 million and €11 million. Ferrari kept the car for almost three years before selling it to its only private owner.

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Ferrari Daytona SP3 used by Top Gear heads to auction in London

Chassis 277499 carries evidence of its early life inside the cabin, where a plaque attached to the carbon-fiber monocoque reads “Vettura di Sviluppo”, or “Development Vehicle.” Completed in June 2022, the car first served Ferrari’s development program and later went to journalists, appearing in features by Motor Sport Magazine, Car and Driver and Road & Track, as well as on the BBC’s Top Gear.

Ferrari sold the car to a customer through H R Owen in March 2025, after which it received UK registration. When RM Sotheby’s prepared the auction catalog, the odometer showed 2,948 miles, or about 4,744 kilometers.

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Ferrari itself selected the combination of Giallo Triplo Strato paint from its Extra Range palette and Rosso Ferrari upholstery. The removable hardtop and several lower body sections leave the carbon fiber exposed. The buyer will also receive the fabric cover, manuals, certificate of conformity and tool kit.

The Daytona SP3 belongs to Ferrari’s Icona series, which began with the Monza SP1 and SP2, and reinterprets the sports prototypes of the 1960s. Its name recalls Ferrari’s 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, when the 330 P3/4, 330 P4 and 412P crossed the line together. The bodywork also draws inspiration from cars such as the 330 P4 and the Pininfarina-designed 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale.

Ferrari relies on the car’s surfaces and passive aerodynamic solutions to generate downforce, including ducts that extract air from beneath the body. This approach allowed the designers to avoid large wings and preserve the Daytona SP3’s clean profile while still producing the required aerodynamic load.

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Behind the two occupants sits a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 828 hp, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive. Ferrari quotes 0–100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and 0–200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, with a top speed of more than 340 km/h.