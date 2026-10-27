Left under a wooden pergola: why is this iconic Ferrari Testarossa rotting in Cannes?

Few things trigger collector anxiety faster than seeing an icon of 1980s automotive excess treated like garden furniture. Yet high above the glamour of the French Riviera, social media sleuths recently stumbled upon a striking sight: a classic Ferrari Testarossa sitting under dusty tarps, resting on pancaked tires beneath a humble wooden pergola in the hills of Cannes.

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Internet rumor mills immediately jumped to conclusions, claiming the legendary Maranello supercar has been rotting away for two decades or more. While flat rubber certainly confirms this Italian thoroughbred hasn’t stretched its legs in quite a while, jumping straight to the word “abandoned” might be premature, or perhaps just a polite way of ignoring the owner’s questionable storage aesthetic.

Beneath the improvised covers hides one of Pininfarina’s most iconic masterstrokes. Unveiled in 1984, the Testarossa became an instant pop-culture symbol thanks to its dramatic side strakes, ultra-wide rear end, and mid-mounted 4.9-liter flat-12 engine pumping out 390 HP. Back in its glory days, this mechanical masterpiece would happily push past 180 mph. Today, however, the only thing moving fast would be the bank account of whoever dares to restore it.

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The viral photos conveniently hide the most expensive secrets. There is no word on whether the 12-cylinder engine actually turns, if the Mediterranean humidity has transformed the cabin into a localized ecosystem, or what structural horrors lurk beneath the bodywork.

Anyone foolish enough to turn the key without a complete teardown would likely be greeted by a very expensive pyrotechnic show. After years of inactivity, every rubber hose, gasket, fuel line, and brake component will need immediate replacement, not to mention a fresh set of tires, regardless of remaining tread.

The ultimate financial reality depends on missing pieces: chassis number, exact model year, mileage, and maintenance logs. Is it an early, ultra-desirable single-mirror Monospecchio, or a later variant preceding the 1990s 512 TR and F512 M evolutions? Without vehicle documentation or a direct line to the mysterious owner, this Riviera sleeper remains a tantalizing enigma, half romantic barn find, half potential financial ruin.