Forget the electric Luce: this independent Ferrari concept is what purists want

While Ferrari busybees itself defending EV design choices, independent digital creators are busy doing God’s work: rendering gold supercars with enough trunk space for a couple of weekend duffel bags.

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Enter the Ferrari Sole SB, a virtual creation by digital designer Raphaël Wierzbicki. Having already blessed the internet with two-seater Spider and Coupé concepts under his “Sole” moniker, Wierzbicki decided what the Prancing Horse truly needed was a stretched roofline, a practical tailgate, and a healthy dose of audacity.

Draped in eye-searing gold paint, the Sole SB takes the classic shooting brake formula, long nose, sculpted hips, extended roof, and turns up the muscle.

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Up front, a sharp, low-slung nose features sleek headlights, hood vents, and additional light clusters integrated into the lower bumper, anchored by a dark front splitter. Deep side intakes slice through the doors into massive rear wheel arches, while the extended rear end boasts a generous glass surface, a subtle roof spoiler, horizontal light bars stretching around the quarters, and an aggressive black diffuser. Peer through the tinted glass, and you see vibrant orange sports seats because, naturally, subtle gold on the outside demands loud orange on the inside.

Wierzbicki pitches the Sole SB as a seamless blend of elegance, practical versatility, and sports car soul. Engine specs, performance figures, and cargo volume remain strictly imaginary, leaving pure aesthetic bravado to do the heavy lifting.

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This CGI exercise arrives at a spicy moment for Maranello. While independent artists dream up golden wagons, Ferrari’s official brass is busy managing the buzz around Luce, the brand’s controversial electric venture. Chairman John Elkann recently defended the project in Turin, noting that polarized reactions only fueled the company’s confidence and insisting the car looks much better in the metal.

CEO Benedetto Vigna echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that innovation requires taking big risks while teasing contributions from design icon Jony Ive and his LoveFrom studio.

Controversy or not, Maranello’s cash registers continue to ring loudly. Ferrari’s order book results officially locked solid through 2027, with upgraded full-year revenue forecasts pushing toward €7.6 billion thanks to insatiable demand for custom personalization options.