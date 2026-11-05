Stellantis rearranges the executive deck chairs: new North American leadership moves

Stellantis has decided to stop making its top brass wear multiple heavy hats at once. Entering the spotlight is Pablo Di Si, who takes the wheel as Chief Operating Officer for North America and head of American brands with immediate effect. Joining the elite Stellantis Leadership Team, Di Si will report directly to Group CEO Antonio Filosa.

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This move handsomely unburdens Filosa, who had been double-dipping by steering North American regional operations while holding down his global CEO duties.

According to company spin, this transition follows a period where the local team conveniently managed to boost efficiency, enhance build quality, rein in unruly dealer inventories, and expand customer choices to jumpstart a commercial recovery. Filosa himself framed North America as a vital pillar for executing the group’s “FaSTLAne 2030” strategy, placing his bets on Di Si’s operational firepower and market savvy.

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And Di Si certainly arrives with a resume as thick as a repair manual. Boasting over 25 years of automotive warfare spanning finance, business development, and industrial strategy, he previously bossed Volkswagen across North and South America, alongside stinting in executive roles at FCA.

Before this promotion, he served as Chief Performance Officer at Stellantis, cracking the whip via the company’s internal Value Creation Program to boost global competitiveness. Accepting the gig, Di Si pledged to laser-focus on operational execution and customer satisfaction across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while keeping peace with dealers, unions, and suppliers.

Naturally, the corporate game of musical chairs did not end there. Jon Nelson steps in as North American CFO under Di Si, replacing Joao Laranjo, another executive relieved of juggling regional finance alongside his global CFO mantle.

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Nelson brings a background in accounting and capital allocation honed across Stellantis, FCA, and PwC. Meanwhile, Gustavo Soloaga jumps into Di Si’s old boots as Chief Performance Officer reporting to Laranjo, bringing three decades of PSA and Stellantis financial battle experience across Europe, Latin America, MEA, and Africa.

Rounding out the corporate chart, Alexandre Sorel takes over Stellantis Financial Services while keeping his grip on European financial services.