Stellantis and the 1.2 PureTech issue: what is happening with complaints and refunds in Europe

Stellantis allows owners to request reimbursement for certain PureTech engine repairs paid for between 2022 and 2024, through a procedure that runs alongside initiatives launched by vehicle owners in several European countries. The program covers specific oil-consumption problems and timing-belt deterioration, with eligibility depending on the requirements set by the group.

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The official platform reviews qualifying repairs carried out between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024. Earlier generations of the 1.0 and 1.2-liter PureTech engines may also qualify for coverage of up to 10 years or 180,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, potentially including the full cost of parts and labor for eligible repairs.

PureTech owners seek refunds as legal cases continue across Europe

Stellantis uses the supporting documents to verify maintenance history, diagnosis and repair expenses. The reimbursement procedure requires owners to have completed diagnosis and repairs through the authorized Stellantis network and to have followed the prescribed maintenance schedule. Applicants must provide the three most recent service invoices or a service booklet stamped by the authorized network.

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In Italy, Movimento Consumatori opened a reporting initiative on April 7, 2025, offering assistance to owners who want to assess possible compensation claims against sellers or manufacturers. The organization helps examine individual cases and prepare any formal complaints.

In Spain, the AFESTEL association says it has reached more than 4,000 agreements with Stellantis through the lawyers representing its members. According to the association, the figure refers to settlements designed to resolve disputes, with outcomes depending on the individual cases involved.

A separate case reached the Amsterdam court, which on September 4, 2024 rejected claims brought by leasing company Smilease against Stellantis NV and Stellantis Nederland. The court examined whether the two companies could bear responsibility even though they did not act as the vehicle manufacturers. The ruling applies to that specific commercial relationship and to the claims submitted by the leasing company.

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In France, MyLeo reports that 883 people joined a criminal complaint filed on February 14, 2025, followed by another 1,433 complainants included in a supplementary filing submitted in Nanterre on July 23, 2026. The allegations include possible deceptive practices and safety risks, with prosecutors and the courts responsible for deciding the next steps.