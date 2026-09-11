Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa says 2026 marks the recovery and 2027 will reveal the results

2027 will need to show the first meaningful effects of Stellantis’ turnaround plan, driven by lower costs and a wave of new products. Antonio Filosa gave investors that timeline during the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York, explaining that the recovery will take several years even though the process has already started in 2026.

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Stellantis targets 2027 for first major turnaround gains

Filosa sees 2026 as the year that starts the recovery, while Stellantis expects to capture around 40 percent of the full cost-saving benefits in 2027. The company targets the full contribution from those measures in 2028, when product launches should also accelerate. That sequence gives investors a clearer idea of when Stellantis expects the program to start improving financial results.

North America remains crucial to restoring profitability. Stellantis wants to cover that market more effectively by expanding choice and offering vehicles that better match local customer preferences. Product changes will need to work alongside cost reductions, because a leaner structure alone will not solve weak commercial performance.

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Filosa believes the results achieved so far already point to some improvement, but he also acknowledged that investors want evidence sooner than the five-year horizon of the plan might suggest. That makes 2027 an important first test of the measures now underway rather than the finish line of the recovery. The CEO’s outlook still depends on Stellantis executing the program successfully.

In Europe, part of the strategy focuses on improving factory utilization. The partnership with Dongfeng, which includes plans to build Voyah electric vehicles in Rennes, would add outside production alongside Stellantis models. Filosa again pointed to Leapmotor International as a possible template, with Stellantis holding 51 percent and the Chinese partner owning the remaining 49 percent.

The CEO also addressed European regulations during the conference. In his view, policymakers are showing greater attention to automakers’ concerns and may eventually introduce changes. That remains Filosa’s assessment, however, and does not amount to confirmation of any new rules.

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Investors will now focus on two key areas: the delivery of cost savings and the timing of upcoming product launches. Those milestones will show whether Stellantis can achieve the profitability improvement Filosa expects over the next few years.