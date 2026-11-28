Fitch has assigned Stellantis a BBB long-term rating with a negative outlook. The agency expects the automaker to end 2026 with roughly €3 billion in negative cash flow before returning to modest positive cash generation in 2027. If cash outflows continue to exceed inflows next year, Fitch sees a downgrade as likely.

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Stellantis keeps investment-grade rating as Fitch warns of downgrade risk

The BBB rating keeps Stellantis within investment-grade territory, which covers issuers that rating agencies consider capable of meeting their financial obligations with relatively limited credit risk. The negative outlook reflects the challenges Stellantis could face as it restructures factories and reshapes its product lineup. A downgrade could increase borrowing costs on new debt and make refinancing maturing bonds more expensive.

In the United States, Fitch sees signs of improvement in vehicle pricing, although tariffs continue to weigh on the company’s results. In its preliminary 2026 estimates, Stellantis indicated roughly €1 billion in net tariff-related costs, down from €1.2 billion in 2025. In Europe, growing competition from Chinese automakers makes it harder to defend pricing and maintain the volumes needed to keep factories operating efficiently.

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Industrial partnerships form part of Stellantis’ response. Leapmotor already assembles the B10 at the plant near Zaragoza, Spain. Stellantis has also announced plans with Dongfeng to share production capacity in Europe, starting with the Rennes site in France. Both initiatives show how the group intends to use its factories for projects developed with other automakers as well.

The FaSTLAne 2030 plan targets a 5% adjusted operating margin and €3 billion in industrial cash flow by 2028, before raising those goals to 7% and €6 billion in 2030. CEO Antonio Filosa is leading the plan, with a focus on renewing the lineup and adapting powertrains and products to individual markets.

The first major test will come well before those deadlines. According to Fitch, Stellantis will need to show in 2027 that cost reductions and an operational recovery can start generating cash after investment spending.