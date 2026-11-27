Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler in the United States, paid nearly 57% more for electricity at its Italian plants than a year earlier. In September 2026, the cost rose from €183 to €287 per megawatt-hour, equivalent to roughly $201 and $315. Emanuele Cappellano, who leads Stellantis’ European operations, presented the figures in Verona during the national assembly of Italian municipalities, where he urged local governments to speed up permitting for energy projects at the company’s factories.

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Stellantis warns of rising energy costs in Italy as Cappellano seeks an industry pact

Stellantis is evaluating solar-panel installations and biomethane production at some of its sites. According to Cappellano, lengthy approval processes can drive project costs high enough to make some investments financially unviable. He welcomed measures from the Italian government aimed at reducing energy bills and called on municipalities, national authorities and companies to work together on lowering energy costs over the long term.

Cappellano also noted that Stellantis plans to invest more than €5 billion, or about $5.5 billion, in research and development in Italy over the next five years. The company also purchases more than €7 billion worth of goods and services from Italian suppliers each year and plans to add nine models by 2030 to the 14 it currently produces in the country.

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Among the issues under discussion in Brussels, Cappellano highlighted the timeline for the commercial-vehicle transition and possible measures to support small cars manufactured in Europe. He said a new regulatory framework could begin to take shape by spring 2027.

Meanwhile, Fiat 500 production at the Mirafiori plant in Turin will stop from December 1 through December 4, only days after operations restarted on November 23 following a five-week shutdown. Stellantis will use Italy’s wage-support program, which covers part of workers’ pay when companies temporarily suspend production or reduce working hours.

Stellantis cited difficulties in the supply of components as the reason for the latest stoppage. Gianni Mannori, a representative of the Fiom metalworkers’ union at Mirafiori, offered a different explanation, arguing that sales of the Fiat 500 Hybrid remain too low to support continuous production.

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Fiom wants workers to continue accruing vacation days and paid leave during shutdown periods and has also called on Stellantis to assign a second model to Mirafiori on a dedicated production line. Fim-Cisl, another metalworkers’ union, said production volumes for December and the first months of 2027 remain uncertain, creating particular concerns for agency workers at the plant.