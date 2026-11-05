Stellantis extends Windsor Assembly shutdown into a fourth consecutive week

The shutdown at Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant will continue through the week of November 9, bringing the production stoppage to four consecutive weeks. The pause affects the Canadian facility that builds the Dodge Charger and Chrysler minivans, following earlier interruptions during the weeks of October 19, October 26 and November 2.

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Stellantis extends Windsor Assembly shutdown by another week

Stellantis links the adjustment in industrial activity to changing market conditions, citing customer demand and the impact of tariffs among the factors it is monitoring. The statement, reported by local broadcaster AM800, provides context for the decision, although the notice sent to employees simply confirms the cancellation of production shifts.

Production workers have been told to remain at home unless their supervisor specifically calls them in. Skilled trades employees will continue to report according to their normal schedules. The measure therefore separates vehicle assembly from other activities that still require staff on site at the plant, which employs around 6,400 people in total.

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Windsor builds the new-generation Charger, whose lineup also includes gasoline-powered SIXPACK versions. The plant also produces the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan, with the latter intended for the Canadian market. The suspension therefore affects a facility that combines production of Dodge’s performance model with Chrysler’s family-oriented vehicles.

The extended shutdown comes during a sensitive period for Canadian labor relations. On November 4, Unifor National President Lana Payne called for an urgent meeting between the union, Stellantis and the governments of Canada and Ontario to discuss the future of the Brampton plant.

In the letter, Unifor reiterated its opposition to Stellantis’ proposed closure and sale of Brampton, describing the issue as one of the obstacles to renewing the labor agreement. Negotiations reached an impasse on September 11, and the union wants all parties at the same table to find a solution that protects jobs and manufacturing capacity.

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The Brampton dispute and the Windsor shutdown involve separate decisions, but both have raised concerns about the continuity of Stellantis operations in Canada. For Windsor, the latest communication covers the week of November 9, while the resumption of assembly on Monday, November 16 still needs confirmation.