Stellantis just posted a record October in Mexico: Ram is doing the heavy lifting

Stellantis Mexico just celebrated its best October in history, pushing out 8,413 vehicles, a 2% uptick compared to October 2025, and stretching its winning streak to a cool thirteen consecutive months of growth.

Leading the charge and doing the literal heavy lifting was Ram. The truck brand delivered a record October with 4,688 units sold, representing a massive 51% surge year-over-year and marking its own 13-month growth run. The real MVP of the lineup was the RAM 1200, which racked up 2,712 sales, nearly tripling its volume from a year ago. Apparently, Mexican buyers decided that if you’re going to haul cargo, you might as well look capable doing it.

Meanwhile, over at the boutique end of the spectrum, Alfa Romeo quietly pulled off its own historic moment. The Biscione brand logged 69 sales, up 38% year-over-year, making it Alfa’s best October ever in Mexico. While 69 cars might sound like a cozy weekend gathering compared to RAM’s fleet, 56 of those buyers opted for the new Junior crossover.

Dodge had something to smile about too, as the Attitude sedan snagged 1,139 sales, a 27% increase and its best October result since 2018. Over in the utility aisle, Jeep relied on the Compass (221 units), Fiat leaned on the compact Pulse (120 units), and Peugeot’s commercial hero, the Partner Rapid, delivered 280 units to keep local businesses humming.

Even relative newcomer Leapmotor flexed its muscles. In just its fifth month on the local market, the Chinese EV brand crossed 1,600 total cumulative sales, adding 352 units in October alone with notable support from the B10 model.

Jesús Rodríguez, VP of Sales for Stellantis Mexico, officially declared October a historic benchmark, crediting the momentum to RAM, Alfa Romeo, and a diversifying lineup. Stellantis seems content to supply both under one roof.