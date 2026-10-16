Stellantis earnings due October 28 will reveal the weight of its recovery

Stellantis will publish its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, after previously reporting almost stable global shipments and contrasting trends in Europe and North America. The results will show how the 1.286 million vehicles shipped between July and September affected the group’s financial performance. That total represents around 14,000 fewer vehicles than in 2025, or a 1% decline.

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Stellantis prepares Q3 results after European gains and weaker North American volumes

The comparison will start with the progress Stellantis recorded in the second quarter, when the group generated €43.5 billion in net revenues, up 13%, and net income of €293 million. Adjusted operating income reached €773 million, with a 1.8% margin. Enlarged Europe, however, continued to post a negative adjusted operating margin of 0.6%, while revenues remained broadly unchanged.

Europe delivered stronger volume growth during the latest quarter. Stellantis shipped 588,000 vehicles in the region, up 10% from 534,000 a year earlier. New models supported that increase, with the Smart Car family, including the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, and Opel Frontera, contributing around 26,000 additional vehicles. The Fiat 500 Hybrid and new Jeep Compass added roughly 6,000 and 5,000 units respectively.

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North America moved in the opposite direction, with shipments falling to 357,000 vehicles from 404,000 in the third quarter of 2025, a decline of 12%. Stellantis attributes much of the decrease to planned production stoppages, particularly affecting the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Compass. Ram added around 17,000 units, but that increase only partially offset lower shipments from other models.

The figures published on October 13 cover vehicles invoiced by Stellantis’ consolidated companies to dealers, importers and end customers. They therefore include direct deliveries to private buyers and fleets, but measure a different stage from vehicle registrations. The financial report will add the economic data needed to assess how the group’s different businesses performed alongside those volumes.

Stellantis will make the press release and presentation available in the investor section of its website. The conference call will also be available through an online audio webcast, with a recording to follow.

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During the presentation, the group led by Antonio Filosa may provide further details on the impact of production stoppages in North America and the contribution from new European models. The results will also show how profitability developed alongside volumes after a second quarter in which North America provided the main support for Stellantis’ financial improvement.