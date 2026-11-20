According to reports from Auto-Infos, Stellantis has officially scheduled two extraordinary sessions with employee representatives from its motorsport division, the first at its central hub in Poissy, and the second at Satory, the nerve center of its racing operations.

Advertisement

While the automotive conglomerate confirmed the social and economic committee gatherings, the agenda remains strictly classified, fueling a wildfire of rumors across France that Peugeot is preparing to pull the plug on its World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar program.

French outlets Ouest-France and L’Automobile Magazine suggest an official announcement terminating the Peugeot 9X8 project could be imminent. What makes this potential corporate execution particularly brutal is the timing. Peugeot was already deep into preparing a heavily revised evolution of the 9X8 for the 2027 season.

Advertisement

That radically redesigned machine has reportedly already completed multiple track testing sessions ahead of a planned reveal later this year, and management had even started finalizing driver lineups and announcing new signings. Pulling the handbrake now would instantly vaporize months of advanced track development and leave newly recruited drivers frantically updating their LinkedIn profiles.

Since returning to the WEC in July 2022, Peugeot’s journey has been a masterclass in stubborn engineering followed by humbling reality checks. The 9X8 initially turned heads by ditching a rear wing altogether, a bold aerodynamic gamble that lasted until 2024, when reality forced engineers to bolt on a traditional wing, tweak tire dimensions, and overhaul the bodywork.

Despite grabbing a few podiums, including a respectable second-place finish at the 6 Hours of Fuji in 2025, an actual race victory has remained frustratingly out of reach.

Advertisement

For longtime endurance racing fans, this feels like painful déjà vu. Back in January 2012, Peugeot famously axed its endurance program just weeks before the season opener due to financial headwinds, abruptly ending an era highlighted by its 2009 24 Hours of Le Mans triumph. Today, the circumstances are arguably even more awkward, with a brand-new 2027 contender already turning laps in testing while the current car still chases its maiden win.