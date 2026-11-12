Peugeot gives the aging 208 and 2008 a stylish new “Envy” trim: here’s what you get

To inject some fresh life into its aging second-generation 208 and 2008 subcompact crossover, both of which have been roaming European streets since 2019 and received facelifts back in 2023, Peugeot UK has introduced the appropriately named “Envy” grade for 2026.

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Slotting neatly between the mid-tier Allure and sportier GT trims, this new variant proves that a few cosmetic tweaks and borrowed upscale features can go a long way toward delaying full-scale generational replacements.

Building directly upon the Allure specification, the Envy trim upgrades exterior aesthetics with gloss-black daytime running light surrounds and aluminum door sills proudly sporting the Lion emblem.

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The 208 hatchback rolls on 16-inch diamond-cut Noma alloy wheels finished in Black Mist, paired with gloss-black bumper accents, an exclusive Black Diamond roof, and a complimentary Alvao Green paint option. Meanwhile, the 2008 steps up to 17-inch Karakoy wheels in the same Black Mist finish and introduces Nazaro Blue as a standard hue, ensuring neither model looks like a base-spec rental car.

Inside, Peugeot raided the GT parts bin to install Dynamic front seats wrapped in embossed Tremezzo fabric, accented by Opalite stitching, stamped headrests, and a moody Mistral Black headliner.

Standard tech also receives a welcome bump, adding keyless entry and start alongside a 180-degree color reversing camera, plus a two-position adjustable boot floor for the 2008, all layered atop the existing i-Cockpit digital display, tinted rear glass, and parking sensors.

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Under the hood, buyers face a sprawling menu of gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. The 2026 Peugeot 208 Envy kicks off at £23,115 on the road for the Turbo 100 manual, rising to £24,915 for the Hybrid 110 e-DSC6, and £25,565 for the 50 kWh E-208 EV, or £24,065 after the UK’s Electric Car Grant.

Over on the 2008 Envy side, pricing starts at £26,165 for the Turbo 100 manual, £28,465 for the 136-hp 1.2-liter PureTech eight-speed automatic, and £29,215 for the Hybrid 145. The electric 54 kWh E-2008 Envy commands £29,965, dropping to £28,465 post-grant.

While thrill-seekers will still eye the 277-hp E-208 GTi, the CMP-based Envy twins offer a sharp, middle-ground sweet spot to keep Peugeot competitive alongside its broader UK lineup.