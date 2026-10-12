Peugeot E-T16 hyperhatch: 816 horsepower of pure French madness

History has a funny way of repeating itself. Enter the Peugeot E-T16 Concept, a machine reviving the legendary “T16” badge. The one worn by the ruthless 205 rally champions of the 1980s.

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Developed with Peugeot Sport, this electric hyperhatch packs an earth-shattering 816 HP split across a tri-motor setup. One up front and two out back, while teasing styling cues for the upcoming E-208. Forget mild hybridization. This thing sprints from zero to 100 km/h in a face-melting 2.5 seconds and hits 300 km/h in 16 seconds. It boasts a power-to-weight ratio below two kilograms per horsepower.

To prevent the battery from melting into a puddle of French sadness, Peugeot Sport engineered a clever “Side Cooling” system. It chills the 85-kWh, 800-volt battery cells from the flanks. The car can rip through three consecutive laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Performance mode, over 60 kilometers.

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Power hits the tarmac via Michelin rubber through a torque-vectoring setup managed by three default modes and a customizable configuration. Inside the cockpit, a vertical hydraulic handbrake sits ready for action right next to carbon-fiber bucket seats with Pelinova trim.

Visually, the E-T16 borrows Winchester Matte Grey paint and a glowing red retro strip from its iconic ancestor, wrapped around flared wheel arches, hood vents, a massive dual diffuser, and a rear wing sporting cat-ear tips. Lift the entire clamshell rear bodywork like a proper Group B homage, and you’ll expose dual electric motors, suspension gear, a roll-cage, and a storage slot for two crash helmets. Up front, horizontal three-claw headlights preview the brand’s “Feline Future” design language for the next-gen E-208.

Drivers steer via an Hypersquare using steer-by-wire tech learned from the 9X8 endurance racer, floating beneath a curved 21-inch panoramic screen. It offers400 km of WLTP range and a 10-to-80 percent charge time under 15 minutes. The E-T16 bridges track-day insanity with everyday usability.