Adam Levine’s Ferrari F12tdf stands out thanks to a specification the Maroon 5 frontman chose for his 2017 example. He paired Rosso Adam paint with matte-gold wheels and a beige interior, echoing details from his 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Shortnose. The drive appeared in a 2017 episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy Hagar’s AXS TV series.

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Adam Levine shows Sammy Hagar his custom Ferrari F12tdf in Los Angeles

Levine configured the car through Ferrari’s Tailor Made program, where he also selected carbon-fiber Daytona seats upholstered in Peccary Beige leather. The same combination of body color, wheels and interior later appeared in RM Sotheby’s catalog for its 2019 Monterey auction, where a Rosso Adam F12tdf with fewer than 1,000 miles sold for $962,000.

Levine takes the wheel in the video while discussing his experience with Maroon 5 and the work it took to establish the band. Hagar, who previously fronted Montrose and Van Halen, brings a perspective shaped by an earlier generation of American rock. The episode later moves to Conway Recording Studios, where Richie Sambora joins the two musicians for a performance.

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Ferrari introduced the F12tdf in 2015 and built only 799 examples. The name pays tribute to the automotive Tour de France, the road race where Ferrari’s competition-spec 250 GT models achieved major success. Compared with the F12berlinetta, the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 increased output from about 730 hp to 769 hp, with peak power arriving at 8,500 rpm. Ferrari also gave the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission shorter ratios to make better use of the engine under acceleration.

The F12tdf also became the first Ferrari to use Virtual Short Wheelbase, a rear-wheel-steering system that turns the back wheels slightly to sharpen corner entry and improve stability at high speeds. Ferrari also cut dry weight to 1,415 kg, or about 3,120 pounds, while increasing the amount of aerodynamic downforce generated by the body.

Together, those changes allowed the F12tdf to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.9 seconds. Ferrari quoted a top speed above 340 km/h, or 211 mph.