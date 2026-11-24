Ferrari is expanding its customer base through a business that may seem far removed from cars, but one the company has invested in for years. In an interview with MF Fashion, CEO Benedetto Vigna said that roughly 80% of Ferrari lifestyle customers are new to the brand. Through clothing, accessories and experiences, Ferrari can reach a much broader audience than the one that buys its sports cars.

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Ferrari says 80% of its lifestyle customers are new to the brand

The expansion also includes new stores, with openings in London and New York included in the strategic plan Ferrari presented in 2025. In New York, the company unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 collection on November 12 under creative director Rocco Iannone, strengthening its presence in one of Ferrari’s most important markets.

Ferrari has also changed the way it manages products that carry its name. Since 2019, the company has cut the number of licensing agreements by half. Ferrari now develops its fashion collections under its own creative direction while continuing to work with specialized partners in areas such as watches, eyewear and video games.

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Longtime enthusiasts still play an important role despite the influx of new customers. According to figures reported by Pambianconews, so-called Ferraristi account for about 20% of lifestyle customers but generate more than half of sales, thanks to more frequent purchases and higher average spending. Women also represent a growing share of the business and now account for more than 35% of customers.

During the first nine months of 2026, Ferrari generated €5.68 billion in total revenue, including €647 million from sponsorships, commercial activities and brand-related revenue, a category that also includes lifestyle. Ferrari expects full-year revenue of around €7.65 billion, up from €7.15 billion in 2025.

During the interview, Vigna described Ferrari as an almost 80-year-old startup, stressing the importance of continuing to experiment across the company’s three main areas: road cars, racing and fashion. He also discussed Formula 1 and praised Kimi Antonelli, describing him as a positive example for younger generations.