Top Gear has recognized Ferrari’s return to a physical gear lever in a V12 model. At the 2027 TopGear.com Awards, held in London on November 24, the 12Cilindri Manuale won the Technology Award for its system that lets the driver select six gears through a gated shifter while retaining the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission for automatic operation. The 296 Speciale took the Performance Car of the Year award after the magazine had already named it Supercar of the Year in the previous edition.

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Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale wins technology award as 296 Speciale takes performance honors

In the 12Cilindri Manuale, sensors translate movements of the gear lever and clutch pedal into electronic commands for the transmission control unit, which manages the gearbox and clutches. The driver still decides when to change gear and feels mechanical resistance as the lever moves through the gate. Ferrari keeps the same dual-clutch transmission, but drivers can manually select the first six ratios or use all eight when they switch to automatic mode.

Ferrari plans to build 1,499 examples, a number that references the 1,499-cc displacement of its first V12 from 1947. The modern 12Cilindri uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 819 hp at 9,250 rpm and 500 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm. Ferrari quotes a dry weight of 1,565 kg, or about 3,450 pounds, along with a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed above 340 km/h, or 211 mph.

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The 296 Speciale produces a combined 868 hp by pairing a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor. Ferrari cut dry weight by 60 kg compared with the 296 GTB, bringing it down to 1,410 kg, or about 3,109 pounds, with the optional lightweight equipment listed in the specifications.

Ferrari also adapted several solutions developed through the 296 Challenge program. They help the Speciale generate 435 kg, or about 959 pounds, of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), 20% more than the GTB. Multimatic dampers and titanium springs complement the model-specific suspension setup.

According to Ferrari, the 296 Speciale reaches 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, hits 200 km/h (124 mph) in 7.0 seconds and exceeds 330 km/h, or 205 mph.

Mirko Statini, who led development of the 12Cilindri Manuale, and Manuela Cecconi, responsible for the 296 Speciale, collected the awards in London. With these two victories, Ferrari has now earned 23 TopGear.com Awards over the past 24 years.