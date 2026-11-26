In February 1967, Ferrari marched into Florida and delivered the most theatrical slap in the face in motorsport history, crossing the 24 Hours of Daytona finish line three-abreast in red.

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Just twelve months earlier, Detroit had popped the champagne after Ford swept the endurance Triple Crown, Daytona, Sebring, and Le Mans, leaving half the paddock convinced Maranello was finished. Even Stirling Moss had dismissed Ford’s triumph as a corporate marketing exercise, essentially a giant industrial conglomerate bullying a boutique artisan with checkbooks rather than pure sporting merit.

Enzo Ferrari responded by giving technical director Mauro Forghieri a blank check and free rein at the drawing board. The result was a trio of weapons: the 330 P3/4, the 330 P4, of which only one Berlinetta and one Spider were ever built, and the 412 P, powered by a screaming 4.0-liter V12 pushing 450 HP through an in-house gearbox, new wheels, and wider tires.

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When Ferrari arrived for testing with Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, and Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ford employees lurked in the grandstands armed with stopwatches, binoculars, and telephoto lenses, frantically sending intelligence reports back to corporate headquarters.

Amon, who had raced for Ford at Daytona in 1966 and memorably compared driving the GT40 to piloting a dump truck, promptly helped shatter Ford’s own lap record. Once the Italians packed up, Ford tested its GT40 Mark III, which politely responded with snap oversteer, cracked wheels, and a flexing chassis.

Come race day at Daytona, Ford threw everything but the kitchen sink onto the grid: six Mark IIs, three private GT40s, a Cobra, six Mustang GT-350s, plus Cortinas and Falcons.

Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt grabbed pole at 1:55.1 ahead of the third-, fourth-, and sixth-place Ferraris. Phil Hill’s Chaparral bolted early before pitting on lap 88. Parkes and Scarfiotti inherited the lead just as Ford’s Mark IIs began self-destructing one by one.

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By 9:00 PM, Ferrari held the top four spots at an average speed of 109 mph. Gurney and Foyt clawed back to fifth using an older gearbox before their engine expired on lap 464, while Bruce McLaren and Lucien Bianchi overheated their Mark II to seventh, roughly 300 miles behind.

By dawn, the leading Ferraris backed off to preserve their machinery, with Amon and Bandini comfortably ahead of Parkes and Scarfiotti by nearly 11 miles and Pedro Rodriguez and Jean Guichet’s 412 P by 100 miles. After a 30-minute victory parade, the three prototypes lined up side-by-side for that immortal photograph, capping nearly 20 hours in the lead and 666 laps, 2,538 miles, for the winning number 23 car.

Ferrari skipped Sebring in April, citing Le Mans testing and track dislike while quietly honoring the four spectators killed by a 365 P2 crash the year prior, before immortalizing the triumph in 1968 when fans christened the new 365 GTB/4 the “Daytona”.