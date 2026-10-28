The 2028 Dodge Viper returns with 900 HP: this restomod will divide purists

Bringing back a legendary American sports car famed for its gargantuan, earth-shaking V10, relentless torque, and outright refusal to compromise feels border-line unreasonable. Yet, this 2028 Dodge Viper restomod digital rendering nails the stance: a low snout, bulging rear fenders, aggressive splitter, and a menacing gunmetal hue wrapped around black wheels.

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It looks every bit like a proper successor to the original 1992 icon that debuted with an 8.0-liter V10, 400 HP, a six-speed manual, and a complete disregard for driver comfort. But then comes the catch guaranteed to break purists’ hearts: the engine is completely gone.

Swapping a glorious gasoline-swilling V10 for electric motors is like replacing a roaring chainsaw with a whisper-quiet, highly efficient kitchen blender. Hypothesized as a dual-motor rear-wheel-drive EV pushing a massive 900 HP, this digital concept promises instant torque and a sub-three-second 0 to 60 mph sprint. That easily overshadows the final 2017 Viper ACR’s 645 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque.

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With a purpose-built chassis positioning battery modules low and center, paired with independent rear-motor torque vectoring and adaptive dampers, this hypothetical snake could slice through corners without actively trying to murder its driver, a refreshing change of pace for the nameplate.

However, shoehorning heavy battery packs into a low-slung coupe presents massive engineering headaches. Beyond redesigning crash structures and suspension mounts, cooling a battery pack capable of surviving repeated hot laps without overheating or wilting power is no small feat. After all, the legendary Viper ACR built its track reputation on downforce and endurance, not just one impressive quarter-mile run before needing a thermal nap.

The ultimate hurdle for a 2028 electric Viper is soul. The signature V10 rumble, the manual shifter, and the constant threat of mechanical violence were intrinsic to the Viper experience. While precision throttle response and clever traction control might make an electric Viper terrifyingly fast and daily-drivable, speed alone never defined the original muscle car.

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Without that raw mechanical drama, car enthusiasts might respect the blistering performance metrics while quietly mourning the lost exhaust note.