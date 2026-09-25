Ram RHO gets a forced rear-wheel-drive mode from Z Automotive

Ram 1500 RHO can now run in rear-wheel drive only thanks to an update for Z Automotive’s Synapze DT module. The new ForceRWD function arrived with firmware version 27.0.3 and changes how the truck’s four-wheel-drive system operates electronically. Ram does not offer a driver-selectable 4×2 mode from the factory, so this remains an aftermarket modification for 2025 and newer Ram 1500 DT 4×4 models.

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This $319 upgrade gives the Ram RHO a real RWD mode

The RHO’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six produces 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission works with a BorgWarner active transfer case that distributes power between both axles. Baja mode already favors the rear axle, but it does not fully disconnect the front wheels. Z Automotive’s new function does.

That difference matters most to owners who take the truck to a track or use it during closed-course events. The module also includes Line Lock, which keeps the front brakes engaged while allowing the rear wheels to spin. Combined with ForceRWD, the system lets drivers warm the rear tires before a launch without fighting the brakes on the same axle. The module does not increase engine output.

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Synapze DT does not require extra buttons inside the cabin. Drivers access its settings through the instrument cluster using the steering-wheel controls, and Z Automotive says installation takes about five minutes without cutting any wires. The company lists the module at $319 in the US. No verified Italian price currently exists, so that figure should not be treated as the final cost for buyers in Italy.

RAM 1500 rho

Other functions include saving the selected drive mode and Stop/Start preference, along with reading and clearing fault codes from nine control modules. Owners can also activate a starter lockout through a button sequence on the steering wheel. Amber daytime running lights are another available option, although that feature only works on trucks equipped with premium LED headlights.

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Z Automotive has already released firmware version 27.0.4, dated September 21, 2026, to fix a battery-drain issue. Owners who already have the module can update it through the company’s software utility and check which firmware version they currently use before enabling ForceRWD.