Ferrari’s electric Luce conquered Germany’s toughest critics

For decades, the mere suggestion of a silent, plug-in Prancing Horse was enough to make traditionalists faint into their morning espresso. Yet, Maranello has officially silenced the skeptics, quite literally, as the all-electric Ferrari Luce just clinched the prestigious 2026 Golden Steering Wheel award in the “Best Innovation” category.

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Handed out by German automotive heavyweights Auto Bild and Bild am Sonntag, the Golden Steering Wheel celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Getting past the gatekeepers wasn’t easy. First, readers whittled down the initial roster of contenders before handing the keys over to an expert jury, who wrung out the finalists at the DEKRA Lausitzring circuit.

Alongside traditional vehicle classes and price brackets, the innovation category proved to be Ferrari’s playground, culminating in a ceremony in Berlin where Executive Chairman John Elkann and members of the development team accepted the trophy with predictable, well-earned smugness.

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So, what convinced a tough German jury to crown an Italian EV? Rather than slapping a prancing horse badge onto an off-the-shelf battery pack and calling it a day, Ferrari engineered a dedicated electric platform packed with four electric motors and backed by over 60 brand-new patents.

From energy management and driving dynamics to a completely reimagined digital user experience and daring exterior styling, the Luce represents a holistic leap into uncharted territory for the brand.

In its official citation, Auto Bild praised Ferrari for taking a massive risk and defying every preconceived notion of what a Ferrari should look like, what should power it, and how it should feel in the digital age. According to the judges, true innovation begins where conventions end, and pushing a legendary badge into an entirely new era requires serious corporate courage.

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Whether die-hard V12 fans are ready to admit it or not, the Ferrari Luce proves that Maranello doesn’t need screaming exhaust pipes to make a bold statement. It turns out trading pistons for patents is a winning formula.