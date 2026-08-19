New Peugeot 308: fastback concept could replace the traditional five-door

Peugeot is studying how to reshape the space currently occupied by the 308, 308 SW and 408, as replacing all three models will not necessarily mean bringing back the same body styles. One possibility could be a slightly raised 308 fastback, recently imagined in independent renderings that do not represent official material and do not confirm Peugeot’s final decision.

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Peugeot studies a new 308 fastback as compact hatchbacks lose ground

The decline of traditional compact hatchbacks helps explain why Peugeot no longer sees the conventional five-door format as the only possible solution. Models such as the Volkswagen Golf, Opel Astra and Peugeot 308 have lost ground to SUVs, while Ford discontinued the Focus without introducing a direct successor. Peugeot, however, wants to retain customers in this part of the market by adapting its product strategy to preferences that have changed significantly in recent years.

Reports describe a potential new body measuring around 4.4 meters long, with the additional length helping create a more pronounced rear section. The roof would slope gradually toward the rear window, while the ride height would remain lower than that of a conventional SUV. That approach could give the model a clear position between traditional hatchbacks and the crossovers already available in Peugeot’s lineup.

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A few extra centimeters of overall length could also help offset the effect of the sloping roof on cargo capacity, allowing Peugeot to combine a sportier silhouette with enough practicality for everyday use.

The possible change in proportions would also give designers a suitable base for the Feline Future styling language previewed by the Polygon concept. Cleaner surfaces and sharper lines could define the body without simply repeating the details of the current 308.

Such a model could sit below the 408 and also support Peugeot’s expansion in markets such as the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, where a slightly raised fastback could appeal to buyers with different priorities from those in Europe. That broader positioning could give Peugeot more flexibility as it rethinks the role of traditional compact models within its global range.

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Alain Favey, CEO of Peugeot, has confirmed that the 308, 308 SW and 408 will all have successors, but he has not revealed which names, dimensions or body styles the company intends to retain.

The fastback shown in recent renderings therefore represents only one of the possibilities under consideration. Peugeot still has to define the final production format, launch timing and exact positioning of the next generation.