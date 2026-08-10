Jeremy Clarkson on the Peugeot 408: “Everyone thought it was an Alfa Romeo”

Jeremy Clarkson came away impressed by the unusual styling of the Peugeot 408 GT Hybrid 145, but his enthusiasm faded once he started driving it. In a recent review, the British motoring personality praised the French crossover’s distinctive appearance while criticizing its ergonomics and lack of performance.

Advertisement

Jeremy Clarkson likes the Peugeot 408’s looks but not the way it drives

Clarkson also used the 408 to attend the wedding of Kaleb Cooper, known for his role alongside him on Clarkson’s Farm. Several guests reportedly mistook the Peugeot for an Alfa Romeo, an unusual compliment that highlights how difficult the 408 is to categorize visually. Its low roofline, fastback rear and raised ride height create a shape that sits somewhere between a sedan, crossover and five-door coupe.

The Alfa Romeo comparison carries extra weight because Clarkson has repeatedly expressed his affection for the Italian brand throughout his career. However, he found little Alfa-like excitement once he got behind the wheel.

Advertisement

The 408 Hybrid 145 uses a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine combined with a 48-volt hybrid system and a six-speed electrified dual-clutch automatic transmission. Total system output stands at 145 hp. Peugeot designed the setup around efficiency and everyday driving rather than outright performance, and Clarkson found the result slow and relatively uninvolving.

He also criticized Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout. The system combines a small-diameter steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster positioned above it rather than viewed through the wheel. The effectiveness of that arrangement depends heavily on the driver’s seating position and body type, and Clarkson found that the wheel interfered with his view of some information.

Price generated less criticism. In the UK, the 408 Hybrid 145 Allure officially starts at £31,995, although Peugeot currently offers it from £30,495 after a £1,500 saving. The better-equipped GT version Clarkson tested carries a £34,495 list price.

Advertisement

The updated 408 also includes a 10-inch digital instrument panel and 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, while GT trim adds connected navigation, configurable i-Toggles, Matrix LED headlights and additional interior upgrades.

Clarkson’s overall verdict therefore remains mixed. The styling gives the Peugeot genuine personality and may provide enough reason for some buyers to consider it. For him, however, the hybrid powertrain and unusual driving position failed to turn that visual appeal into a compelling driving experience.