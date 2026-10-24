Over sixty Stellantis plants bet on AI and robotics to fix manufacturing chaos

When a global automotive titan managing 63 assembly facilities asks its plant managers what is going wrong on the factory floor, you expect a laundry list of grievances. Stellantis turned those operational headaches into a high-stakes tech pageant.

Advertisement

Enter the latest edition of “Factory Booster Day”, held on October 21, where the carmaker gathered pain points across all its operating regions and invited over 280 tech vendors and nimble startups to pitch futuristic fixes.

Out of that massive pool, over 80 suppliers scored a spot to parade their innovations, covering everything from advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to smart vision systems, energy-monitoring tools, and digitized assembly solutions.

Advertisement

Known as the Open Challenge since its 2016 inception, the philosophy is simple: ask shop-floor workers what hurts, let outside innovators engineer a fix, and if it actually works without blowing up the budget, scale it globally. According to Francesco Ciancia, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Stellantis, the real secret sauce lies in this grassroots collaboration between plant teams and tech vendors, with an unrelenting focus on scalable, real-world solutions tied to the group’s “FaSTLAne 2030” strategic plan.

The event went beyond typical trade-show posturing with “Beyond the Booths” executive priorities sessions and “Innovation Global Awards” honoring internal employee inventions. Among the star invitees was Lumetis, demonstrating its “Metiscope” solution”, a clever fluorescence imaging technology designed to inspect aluminum bonding quality.

Past success stories prove this isn’t just corporate theater. At the Sterling Stamping plant in Michigan, tech firm ThinkDigits installed a real-time sheet metal flow monitor inside the press dies, catching process glitches instantly and yielding annual savings nearly four times the initial investment.

Advertisement

Over in Zaragoza, Spain, optics giant ZEISS scrapped cumbersome specialized gauging fixtures for a flexible geometric measurement system on stamped parts at a bargain implementation cost.

Meanwhile, in Sochaux, France, software outfit Uptale ditched greasy paper instruction manuals for immersive digital modules and virtual tours, allowing assembly line workers to master complex build sequences remotely before ever touching a live vehicle.