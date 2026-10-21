Promises vs. reality: Windsor’s auto union is over corporate silence

When nearly every worker in a plant agrees on something, management usually ought to stop checking their stock options and start listening. Unifor members at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario, just delivered a crushing 97% strike vote authorization after contract negotiations ground to a halt.

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Apparently, endless corporate press releases praising “the future of mobility” don’t quite pay the grocery bill or guarantee that a assembly line job will still exist next Tuesday.

In response to the deadlock, NDP Member of Provincial Parliament Lisa Gretzky (Windsor West) issued a scathing statement urging both the automaker and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to actually stand up for the people turning the wrenches. As the spouse of an auto worker herself, Gretzky pointed out that a 97% mandate isn’t just a minor statistical blip. It is a clear declaration that Windsor’s workforce is ready to fight for a fair contract and genuine job security.

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Windsor’s auto workers have spent generations laying the backbone for Ontario’s economy, not to mention keeping local food banks and community charities afloat through their own paychecks. Yet, as corporate boardrooms play keep-away with long-term commitments, these same unionized employees are left fighting tooth and nail for basic respect and wage guarantees.

Gretzky didn’t hold back on Premier Doug Ford either, noting that photo-ops and back-slapping promises mean very little if the government fails to protect these high-paying union jobs when push comes to shove.

Stellantis now faces a necessary choice: negotiate in good faith and honor its commitments, or watch an entire community pull the plug on production. Because when Windsor’s auto sector catches a cold, Ontario’s economy gets the flu. As the standoff looms, one thing is certain, these workers aren’t waiting around for corporate charity, and they’ve got an entire city standing right behind them.