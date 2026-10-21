Stellantis grows in Europe as Fiat jumps 20% and registrations top two million with Leapmotor

Stellantis improved its European registrations between January and September 2026, driven mainly by gains from Fiat and Citroën. Across the EU30 market, the group reported 1.927 million vehicles, up 3% from a year earlier, with a 16.1% market share. Including Leapmotor, the total rises above two million units and growth reaches 6.8%.

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Stellantis passes two million European registrations with Leapmotor

Models based on the Smart Car platform contributed strongly to the result, with registrations up 64.6%. The family includes the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda and Opel Frontera, which are helping Stellantis expand its presence in more affordable price segments. The group also claims leadership in the A and B segments across the EU30.

Fiat recorded a 20% increase, ahead of Citroën’s 8.6% gain. Both brands outperformed the wider market, while Lancia and Opel also grew by 3.5% and 3% respectively.

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Adding Leapmotor lifts total registrations to 2.014 million, around 87,000 more than Stellantis alone. The combined market share rises to 16.9%, gaining 0.18 percentage points.

The United Kingdom posted a 5.8% increase, followed by Germany and Italy at 4.2% and 3.8%. Spain grew by 0.8%. Among other markets, Austria and Poland stood out with increases of 20.9% and 8.1%. Portugal advanced by 4%, while Belgium and Luxembourg together gained 2%.

In Italy, Stellantis remains the market leader and places five models in the top ten. The Pandina ranks ahead of the Avenger at the top of the chart, while the Grande Panda sits fourth, the C3 fifth and the Peugeot 208 tenth.

The group also retains first place in France, where Citroën increased passenger car registrations by 21.2% in September and held third position among brands. Peugeot leads the hybrid and light commercial vehicle segments and places the 208, 2008, 3008 and 308 in the top ten.

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Stellantis Pro One reaches a 28.1% share in light commercial vehicles. The group also leads the hybrid passenger car market with a 16.5% share. Emanuele Cappellano, head of Enlarged Europe, links these gains to the implementation of the FaSTLAne 2030 plan and the expansion of the product range.

Alongside its European growth, Leapmotor has also expanded globally and exceeded 100,000 monthly deliveries for three consecutive months. Its European network now includes 1,000 sales points across 36 countries, two years after its European debut at the Paris Motor Show.