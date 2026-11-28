A customer in Taiwan asked Maserati to recreate the colors of the Vitaphone Racing MC12 on a GT2 Stradale. The result is a road car finished in matte mint green and black, with yellow accents highlighting the Trident and the lettering on the rear wing. It ranks among the most distinctive Fuoriserie commissions yet, in a year when four out of five GT2 Stradale buyers chose the personalization program, along with roughly one in four Maserati customers overall.

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Maserati Fuoriserie recreates iconic MC12 racing livery on GT2 Stradale

Maserati delivered the Tribute to MC12 in Modena. Its livery recalls the GT1 car that helped Vitaphone Racing win the 24 Hours of Spa in 2005, 2006 and 2008. Yellow accents continue inside the cabin, appearing on the four-point harnesses and the Trident logos embroidered into the headrests. The car shows how far Maserati can take an individual commission, from the exterior paint to details the owner only sees after stepping inside.

Fuoriserie also covers the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, with Maserati expanding the available range of colors and finishes across those models. Customers can start from a factory-created combination or work directly with the design team on a fully bespoke specification. Maserati says sales of one-off vehicles have increased by more than 500% compared with previous years, driven mainly by the MCPura and GT2 Stradale. The November update included the percentage increase, although Maserati has not disclosed the original sales volumes behind that growth.

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Fuoriserie forms the personalization arm of BottegaFuoriserie, the joint structure Maserati and Alfa Romeo launched in November 2025. On the Alfa Romeo side, the 33 Stradale Perla Nera shows the same bespoke approach. Its owner chose exposed carbon fiber and specified a herringbone weave pattern running along the hood. On the ten Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa examples, Alfa Romeo incorporated a piece of sail into the dashboard to strengthen the connection with the sailing team.

The two brands also share work in heritage preservation and motorsport. Maserati Classiche issued its 100th certificate of authenticity to a 1959 3500 GT Convertible prototype with Vignale coachwork. Maserati Corse, meanwhile, is developing a GT4 project based on the GranTurismo with the goal of entering competition in 2028.

Alfa Romeo has already announced another limited-production Bottega sports car, although the brand has yet to reveal its name, powertrain or production volume.