Maserati has decided that the best way to build hype for its upcoming December 10 product strategy presentation in Modena is to post a photo where you can barely see the car. Officially confirming “Maserati Day” via press release, the Trident brand placed its iconic logo front and center while leaving the surrounding bodywork shrouded in shadows, naturally omitting any name, powertrain details, or spec sheet.

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After months of relentless rumor-mill churn regarding potential industrial alliances and overdue lineup additions, this shadowy image serves as the first real visual clue, though it remains unclear whether we are looking at a standalone production model or a design manifesto for future vehicles.

The most concrete breadcrumb so far comes from parent company Stellantis, which previously mentioned during its Investor Day that two new E-segment models are in the pipeline to expand Maserati’s lineup.

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That announcement immediately fueled speculation about a direct successor to the Levante SUV and a brand-new Quattroporte luxury sedan. Those two nameplates point squarely toward the profitable worlds of large SUVs and flagship executive saloons, and the teaser’s vague silhouette politely refuses to rule out either option, or the possibility of a pure concept car previewing Maserati’s next styling era.

Behind the scenes, the industrial gossip has been even louder than a naturally aspirated V8. Despite repeated official denials that the brand is up for sale, fresh reports emerging from China point toward a potential technical partnership involving Huawei and JAC.

According to those leaks, Huawei would supply HarmonyOS-based infotainment and vehicle software, while JAC would handle chassis development, engineering, and assembly at its Maextro plant in Hefei, Anhui province, leaving Maserati in charge of styling. Stellantis has yet to confirm any such arrangement, though CEO Antonio Filosa recently admitted that Maserati needs to “change gear” in both its product lineup and how it pitches itself to buyers.

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Filosa also insisted that engineering will remain Italian and that design will retain an unmistakably Italian soul. That promise makes this cryptic teaser far more intriguing. When the livestream kicks off on Stellantis’s website at 2:00 PM on December 10, enthusiasts will finally discover what is lurking behind that oversized Trident emblem.